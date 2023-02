Brian Robb and Souichi Terada of MassLive.com reflect on Jayson Tatum’s All-Star game before diving into key storylines to watch for the Celtics in the second half of the season. Will the starting five be able to mesh? Who will be in the rotation? The guys debate all that and much more.



