5 thoughts from the Patriots 15-10 Week 5 loss to Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The last time the Patriots won a football game at Gillette Stadium was October 22, 2023. On Sunday against the Dolphins, they continued the disheartening streak with a 15-10 loss — and keep the idea that they’ll go a full calendar year without notching a W in Foxborough alive.

The defeat was New England’s fourth straight loss and has them sitting at 1-4 heading into yet another home game this coming Sunday versus the Houston Texans. Here are five thoughts from Sunday afternoon’s defeat:

5 – Special teams making special plays as Pats’ top unit.

A week after kicker Joey Slye set the Patriots all-time record for longest-made field goal (65 yards), New England’s special teams unit was back at it against the Dolphins.

After winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half, the Patriots trotted their kickoff unit on the field and return man Braxton Berrios was quickly brought down by linebacker Christian Elliss just outside of the ‘landing zone’. Eliss, who New England claimed off of waiver last season, is turning into a special teams mainstay. Just last weekend, he forced and recovered what could have been a game-changing fumble on a 49ers kick return, and he currently leads the Patriots in special teams tackles.

Speaking of special teams mainstays, Brenden Schooler continues to prove why the Patriots have kept him around as the heir apparent to Matthew Slater. Early in Sunday’s second quarter, the third-year specialist ripped through the Dolphins’ punt unit and blocked a Jake Bailey punt attempt — setting the Patriots on the 23-yard line going in. Later, he found himself in the cross-hairs of a would-be Jason Sanders field goal attempt, but the snap didn’t get to Bailey in time and the Dolphins turned the ball over on downs.

Oh yeah — and punter Bryce Baringer continued to flip the field for the Patriots offense all day long. Sunday marked Baringer’s 22nd game in a row with a 50+ yard punt, the longest such streak in the NFL.

4 – Penalty party in Foxborough.

Both the Dolphins and the Patriots came into Sunday at an inflection point. Coming off of three straight losses after Week 1 wins, each of the AFC East foes desperately needed a win to save their seasons.

In doing so, both were clearly pressing — and it showed up on the stat sheet.

Sunday’s game in Foxborough consisted of 18 (!!) combined accepted penalties. 12 for the Patriots, and 6 for the Dolphins. While some were ticky-tack, the majority of the flags called were legitimate, and plenty were of the “stupid” category. 12-men on the field, roughing the passer, things of that nature.

You can’t have it – and that’s why these teams are 2-3 and 1-4.

3 – Christian Gonzalez makes play of the game.

Christian Gonzalez, arguably New England’s best player, made the play of the game on Sunday afternoon. While in coverage on star wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the middle of the first quarter, the second-year cornerback essentially ran the route for him, and undercut quarterback Tyler Huntley’s pass for the turnover:

Overall, the Patriots’ secondary struggled on the day and allowed quarterback Tyler Huntley to dice up their coverage. WR Tyreek Hill went for 69 yards, TE Jonnu Smith 62, and WR Jaylen Waddle 46.

It wasn’t a great showing overall, but the continued success of Gonzalez is at least something to hold on to.

2 – Playcalling a question.

Alex Van Pelt’s West Coast-adjacent offense, with an experienced quarterback under center, was supposed to be the perfect bridge operation on offense as the Patriots re-built their team post-Bill Belichick.

I tried my best to stay neutral on the matter through the first four games as they worked out the kinks and rotations at both wide receiver and offensive line – but Sunday’s performance, from a play-calling perspective, left a lot to be had.

New England’s run game was sensational on Sunday. They averaged nearly eight yards per carry, and it allowed them to hold a lead for the majority of the contest. Despite this, the Patriots continued to press on their passing game – throwing the ball 34 times versus just 18 rush attempts.

As a specific example, the Patriots at one point ran the ball twice in a row for gains, and found themselves in a third-and-two situation. Instead of continuing to pound the rock like they’d been doing so successfully, they threw it – for a one-yard loss.

It’s little things like that that will make or break a game and on Sunday, it surely did.

1 – The Drake Maye clock continues to tick.

Tick tock. Tick tock.

As the Patriots fell to 1-4 to start their 2024 campaign, the offense continued to struggle and this time — it wasn’t the offensive line’s fault. According to Pro Football Focus, New England’s offensive line (their fifth different one in five weeks) allowed 12 pressures – but none came from the tackle spot. Center Nick Leverett tallied nine and Mike Onwenu two, but the pocket remained relatively clean and Brissett was sacked just twice on the day.

What he did, however, was miss several key throws on Sunday — most notably one where the Patriots moved the pocket on play-action and he had time to set and deliver. DeMario Douglas was open with leverage on a safety, but the quarterback overshot him. Prior to that, New England was able to scheme Ja’Lynn Polk open towards the sideline with a defender on his back. Brissett overthrew that one too.

One of the main reasons Brissett has taken the reigns under center thus far is that, according to Jerod Mayo, his body of work since the spring won him the competition versus rookie QB Drake Maye. However, with a report from SI’s Albert Breer on Sunday morning that Maye is “closing in” on being the Patriots’ best signal caller, perhaps a change is closer than we think.

Maye will inevitably play quarterback for the Patriots this season and with the offensive line finally looking semi-viable, it may be wise to turn it over to the better passer at this stage of the season.

