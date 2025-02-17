6 biggest stories from Celtics season so far and the all star game experience | Garden Report

On this special All-Star Weekend edition of The Garden Report, Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell check in from San Francisco to break down the six biggest storylines from the Celtics’ season so far. They analyze key moments, standout performances, and what lies ahead for Boston as they gear up for the second half of the season.

They also share their impressions from NBA All-Star Weekend, discussing what worked, what didn’t, and the biggest surprises. Plus, they dive into the ongoing debate about the All-Star Game and how the NBA can fix it to make it more competitive and exciting for fans.

