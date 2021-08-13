6 Original‌ ‌Gifts‌ ‌for‌ ‌Colleagues‌

Choosing a gift for a colleague can turn into a huge adventure better than one in an adventure novel. Sometimes it doesn’t take much effort to come up with gift ideas for a coworker. Anything used in the office or other place of work may become a great present, regardless of its cost. Still, here are some suggestions worth considering.

Plant

Plants are great gifts for colleagues. It’s a good way to show your affection and give a present that can be enjoyed for many years to come.

Plants are incredibly thoughtful, and there is something wonderful about giving them as gifts. Live plant gifts make people smile, warm up a room, and are healthy to have around the house.

Most plants require special attention, but not everyone knows it. To avoid disappointment consider gifting succulents.

With their unique and beautiful aesthetics, these small, striking plants can add mesmerizing beauty to the work- or homeplace.

Unlike flowers and most plants that die soon, succulents are known for their sustainability. Moreover, they are hypo-allergenic.

Scented Candle

There is one gift that is almost universally appreciated, even by those who initially may scoff at it. I’m talking, of course, about candles.

A candle is a symbol of warmth, comfort, light, and celebration. The candle flame is mesmerizing. It reminds some people of childhood. A childhood with smells of sweets and a Christmas tree.

For someone, a candle is the embodiment of romance – dim light, quiet pleasant music, champagne …

A balanced, scented candle can do wonders for your mood, bringing back joyful memories or awakening a sense of calm in the mind. Turning to science once again, numerous studies demonstrate the power of smell in evoking emotions and memories. There is also evidence that the right smells can help reduce anxiety, promote wellness, and in the case of lavender in particular, even help with chronic pain.

A scented candle allows one to surround themselves with pleasant aromas and take one’s mind off work routine.

Socks

Probably socks are the most practical gift. Throughout modern history, socks have been given as gifts, because it’s an affordable way to warm one’s toes and heart!

When you give socks as a gift, you’re offering someone comfort, both literally and figuratively.

If you’re looking for unique gifts for colleagues, order custom socks. All you need to do is to make up an interesting design, pay, and wait for delivery. That’s it, the gift is ready. This idea is particularly suitable if it’s necessary to give a gift, not to only one person, but the whole crew (еmployee events, trade shows)

Funny Mug

The opportunity to give a worthwhile gift is not always accessible. Use your imagination and sense of humor when choosing a gift. Consider funny personalized gifts for work colleagues. How about a mug with your coworker’s favorite meme? When you start the day with a solid cup of coffee, you’re setting yourself up for a good day. And when you drink it out of a mug that makes you smile? Even better. Give your colleague a gift they’ll actually like (and use).

Planner Notebook

Yeah, a simple paper planner also may be a good present. These notebooks can be best gifts for office colleagues as they really help to stay on top of things, plus with all the markers, stickers, and other goodies out there these days you can be really creative.

If you know someone that loves planners or just needs to get more organized then you know what to do.

Planners are great gifts and very affordable. There are options for weekly, monthly, goal setting, gratitude journal, budget, wellness, meal planning, and more.

Laptop Case

Is it time to pick up a stylish gift for the tech enthusiast? Or for the one who always brings work home? I am convinced that with a wide variety of laptop cases you can make a useful gift.

Laptops are delicate machines that require care during transport. While a normal bag can hold a portable PC, it isn’t perfect, which is where these stylish premium alternatives come into play.

То sum up

There is no one gift idea for all occasions. However, the secret of the perfect gift is simple. Remember that gifts are not just a purchased item that will be forgotten with time, it is a part of a person and it must be given right from the heart. Be sincere and thoughtful.

Hope you’ve found ideas for good gifts for colleagues. Good luck!