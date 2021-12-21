Children are the joy of any family. However, some men may experience challenges when trying to make their wivesconceive. Male fertility problems are relatively easy to diagnose and treat. In fact, most remedies involve adjusting your health and lifestyle habits. If you engage in destructive leisure activities such as smoking or binge-eating, then you might need to replace them with healthier ones such as working out.

For a successful fertilization to happen, healthy sperms have to swim stealthily and penetrate the woman’s ovum. Having a low sperm count or minuscule testosterone levels can reduce fertility among men.

Other factors that may lower male fertility include:

Stress

Obesity

Some prescription medicines

Certain medical conditions

Oxidative stress

Gladly, there are some surefire strategies that you can implement to improve male fertility.

Here are 6 tips for increasing fertility in men:

Take a male fertility supplement

If you’ve been unsuccessfully trying to make your female partner conceive for more than one year, then it might help to try out these fertility pills for men. There are several factors that can adversely affect your fertility. For instance, your sperm cells could be deformed or your sperm count could be considerably low. Male fertility supplements contain active ingredients such as zinc oxide and maca root extract that help boost your sperm count and increase testosterone levels. This way, your chances of conceiving improve dramatically and your sexual stamina also enhances.

Stop smoking and drinking

Smoking not only affects male fertility negatively, but it also increases your chances of developing lung cancer. Studies suggest that men who smoke have lower sperm mobility and decreased sperm count. Drinking alcohol, on the other hand, deforms sperm cells and reduces your sperm count. Limiting your alcohol intake or quitting altogether will increase your male fertility, allowing you and your partner to conceive. You should also consider quitting smoking if you truly want to enjoy the remarkable health benefits that result − especially boosting your fertility.

Get ample sleep and exercise regularly

Men who are obese or overweight can improve their fertility and sexual performance by exercising. Today, most people live sedentary lifestyles. They barely make time to work out, choosing instead to eat fast foods and work their desk jobs. It’s not surprising that more than 2 billion adults worldwide are classified as overweight. Apart from boosting male fertility, exercise and losing excess weight provides a wide assortment of benefits. You should aim to combine aerobic exercise with weightlifting at least three times per week. In addition, ensure that you’re getting enough high-quality sleep every night. This will help reduce oxidative stress and increase your sperm count.

Keep your environment cool

Did you know that high temperatures can severely harm your sperms? Anything higher than your average body temperature (98.6° F) can damage sperm cells. That’s why your testicles are designed to hang low in the scrotum, away from the body. Therefore, it’s important to avoid using hot tubs and steer clear of lengthy hot showers. Avoid putting your laptop close to the male reproductive organs and stop activating your vehicle’s seat heater frequently. Research also shows that sitting for extended periods lowers sperm health, so ensure you stand and walk around after every one hour if you work a desk job.

Eat foods rich in antioxidants

Some specific foods contain antioxidants, essential molecules that play the vital role of flushing out destructive free radicals. Some of the best antioxidants that you can use to improve sperm health include vitamin C, beta-carotene and lutein. In addition, omega-3 supplements can improve sperm motility among men suffering from infertility. Ensure you eat foods rich in polyunsaturated fats such as avocado, coconut oil and fatty fish since they help sperm membranes to develop properly. Your diet regimen will determine the health of your sperms, so take care of what you eat.

Maintain healthy gums and teeth

Bacteriospermia is a stern condition that occurs when bacteria attacks your sperm cells. Most of these bacteria originate from the mouth. Untreated dental ailments can drastically reduce sperm health and contribute to infertility. Therefore, it’s important to maintain proper oral hygiene and visit your dentist once or twice per year for a thorough dental check-up. Using antibiotics alone won’t provide long-lasting relief from infertility − you ought to brush, floss and gargle frequently with a good antibacterial mouthwash. Remember, good oral health is essential if you’re looking to increase male fertility.

A stitch in time saves nine. Use these tips to boost fertility in men.