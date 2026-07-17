6th Annual Patriots Scrimmage Draft | Pats Interference

Patriots superfan and former WEEI host Nick “Fitzy” Stevens joins Andrew for the sixth annual scrimmage draft, where they compete by picking two teams from the Patriots’ roster. Who won: Team Callahan or Team Fitzy? Vote for who drafted the best team on Fitzy’s Twitter/X page.

0:00 – Welcome in guest!

2:25 – Explain rules behind Patriots Scrimmage Draft rules

5:00 – Fitzy’s 1st Selection: WR A.J. Brown

6:33 – Callahan’s 1st Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez

7:14 – Callahan’s 2nd Selection: TE Hunter Henry

7:40 – Fitzy’s 2nd & 3rd Selections: DT Milton Williams & CB Carlton Davis

9:12 – Callahan’s 3rd Selection: S Kevin Byard

9:30 – Callahan’s 4th Selection: OG Alijah Vera-Tucker

11:30 – Thoughts on Patriots offseason moves

13:20 – Prizepicks

14:40 – Fitzy’s 4th Selection: S Craig Woodson

15:14 – Fitzy’s 5th Selection: WR Romeo Doubs

16:00 – Callahan’s 5th & 6th Selection: EDGE Dremont Jones & Harold Landry

18:05 – Fitzy’s 6th Selection: OT Will Campbell

18:29 – Fitzy’s 7th Selection: RB TreVeyon Henderson

20:40 – Callahan’s 7th Selection: DT Christian Barmore

21:09 – Callahan’s 8th Selection: LB Robert Spillane

21:32 – Fitzy’s 8th Selection: OT Morgan Moses

22:13 – Fitzy’s 9th Selection: CB Marcus Jones

23:23 – Callahan’s 9th Selection: OG Mike Onwenu

24:32 – Callahan’s 10th Selection: WR DeMario Douglas

25:28 – Quick reset of rosters so far

26:13 – Fitzy’s 10th & 11th Selections: C Jared Wilson & LB Christian Elliss

26:55 – Callahan’s 11th Selection: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

27:14 – Callahan’s 12th Selection: OT Caleb Lomu

28:42 – Fitzy’s 12th Selection: DT Cory Durden

30:42 – Fitzy’s 13th Selection: OG/C Ben Brown

32:15 – Callahan’s 13th Selection: WR Kayshon Boutte

33:03 – Callahan’s 14th Selection: TE Eli Raridon

33:41 – Fitzy’s 14th Selection: WR Mack Hollins

34:10 – Fitzy’s 15th Selection: FB Reggie Gilliam

35:01 – Callahan’s 15th Selection: CB Charles Woods

36:07 – Callahan’s 16th Selection: OT Caedan Wallace

36:44 – Fitzy’s 16th & 17th Selections: S Dell Pettus & EDGE Elijah Ponder

36:53 – Callahan’s 17th Selection: LB KJ Britt

37:19 – Callahan’s 18th Selection: DT Joshua Farmer

38:06 – Fitzy’s 18th & 19th Selection: OT Mehki Butler & EDGE Bradyn Swinson

39:15 – Callahan’s 19th & 20th Selections: S Mike Brown & CB Kindle Vildor

39:28 – Fitzy’s 20th & 21st Selections: LB Chad Muma & CB Kobee Minor

40:47 – Recapping both teams

42:12 – Wrapping up!

Pats Interference Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 instantly in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup!