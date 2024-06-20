7 forgotten Patriots and a Belichickian Celtics championship

The Ringer’s Brian Barrett rejoins the show to name seven Patriots players who could help make or break a surprise 2024 season and the main reasons why Drake Maye will or won’t start sooner than you think. Later, Andrew welcomes a new MailFan from Ireland to talk about the Pats’ receivers.

Pats Interference is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !