7 Habits to Build Your Focus as a Basketball Player

Basketball is amongst the sports where your mental strength is as important as your physical aptitude. What makes a professional team powerful isn’t just the physical athletic performance of its players, but also their concentration. To help you get in the right mindset, we’ve gathered 7 of the best habits that can help you build your focus and improve your performance.

1. Practice Makes Perfect

When you're practicing, make sure that your routine is realistic and comprehensive. Having tunnel vision and focusing only on one aspect can make you lose sight of the purpose behind your training. You'll want the equipment you set up to stay durable. This way, you'll be able to focus entirely on practicing well.

2. Routine

The more distractions you have during your training and matches, the less focused you’ll be on important matters. Developing routines will save you from stretching your concentration thin. A common technique to develop a routine is to prepare for matches and training sessions the same exact way you usually do. When you standardize a way to warm up and practice, you’ll set your mind at ease to focus on fundamental skills and team play.

3. Less Thinking, More Action

Muscle memory is very important when it comes to basketball. You don’t have the luxury of taking decisions at your own leisure because the competitive nature and fast-paced action of the sport make it very important to automate your body in various scenarios. A lot of players struggle during their matches when they hesitate. If you’ve made a bad shot, don’t suddenly stop and start thinking about revamping your techniques amidst the match. No matter how bad it gets, work on maintaining your focus throughout the whole game to keep your playing level consistent.

4. Beat the Fear

When you’re still a beginner, fear of failure can become an obstacle that can significantly hinder your progress. All players miss and make bad decisions; the best way to improve is by learning from mistakes. Fill your training with new routines and moves that you struggle with, this will help you ground your fear of failing at things you deem hard. Getting anxious can wear your body down and cause it to become rigid which, in turn, will drastically affect your performance. A lot of players switch their focus from one game or play with another, this ensures that their team isn’t negatively impacted by shortcomings at a specific task.

5. Positive Mindset

Your mind has a significant impact on your body’s performance. A mindset filled with negative thoughts, self-doubt, and other distractions can cause any player to lose their focus, no matter how professional they are. You need to stay attentive to the mental whispers that you tell yourself. Their impact may not be clear to you at first, but you’ll notice how strong they can be during matches. A common practice among professional basketball players is rhythmic breathing. The technique is very straightforward; all you need is a few minutes of your time and a comfortable setting. First, close your eyes, take a deep breath slowly, and then exhale at the same pace. This will help calm your mind, allowing you to regain your focus.

6. Realistic Goals

New basketball players are filled with ambition, and they can start to lose sight of the bigger picture in favor of achieving short-term success. You can use focus to your advantage when you’re setting realistic goals. The simpler a task is, the more focused you can be. Building focus can take time, but as you move upwards in the task hierarchy, it becomes as sharp as ever. If you’re looking to become a better player, focus on achieving realistic goals instead of impossible ones. The satisfaction you get from hitting your target, no matter how simple or small it is can give you enough momentum to achieve even greater goals.

7. Staying in Control

You won’t believe how easy it is to lose control when you focus on the wrong things. Always remember that you are the best judge of your abilities. Being susceptible to pressure and doubt will only make your performance worse. So instead of getting too caught up with trying to change a referee or a coach’s mind, shift your focus onto the next, more important matters, the ones you can control.

Many people believe that being good at basketball is about the height and the muscles, but in reality, it takes more than that. How the mind perceives, understands, and predicts basketball strategies plays a key role in your performance as a basketball player. If you’re looking to advance yourself in the court, ensuring that your concentration is in tip-top shape is a must.