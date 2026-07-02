76ers Reporter Explains What Celtics Are Getting in Paul George | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell hosts SB Nation 76ers reporter Paul Hudrick for a conversation on Paul George and what the Celtics are getting in the trade that sent Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia.

00:00 Intro

01:53 Paul’s initial reaction to the trade from a Philly standpoint

06:54 What are the Celtics getting in Paul George?

12:34 PrizePicks

14:15 George’s lack of availability

28:28 Subscribe to CLNS!

You Got Boston on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!