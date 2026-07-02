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76ers Reporter Explains What Celtics Are Getting in Paul George | You Got Boston

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell hosts SB Nation 76ers reporter Paul Hudrick for a conversation on Paul George and what the Celtics are getting in the trade that sent Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia.

00:00 Intro
01:53 Paul’s initial reaction to the trade from a Philly standpoint
06:54 What are the Celtics getting in Paul George?
12:34 PrizePicks
14:15 George’s lack of availability
28:28 Subscribe to CLNS!

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