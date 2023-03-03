8 Beginner-Friendly Careers for Fashion Students

To find a well-paid job in the fashion industry, it’s great to know this field from within. And the best way to do this is to start gaining experience as early as possible. Your task is to find opportunities to communicate with recognized fashion professionals, expand the circle of useful contacts and take part in projects as a freelancer or an intern in well-known companies.

Buyer

Buyers are purchasing specialists responsible for the variety of clothes, shoes, and accessories of a boutique or store. They attend fashion shows, do research on the internet, and analyze competitors, looking for new designers and their collections. Buyer has to take into account fashion trends, consumer needs, as well as the characteristics of the specific region.

You may be in charge of both the entire boutique and one of its departments or a type of product, such as skirts or dresses. Also, professionals must be good at financial literacy and know the features of import and export as well as pricing strategies.

Stylist

A stylist can be employed by magazines, brands, boutiques, TV shows and stay responsible for designing looks for photo and video shoots. These specialists typically organize brand advertising campaigns, as well as create individual outfits for personal customers. This job is perfect for those with organizational and communication skills and artistic taste, of course.

Today, many decide to cooperate with private clients, curating their entire wardrobes. They consider the color type of the person, their figure, social status, budget, as well as features of character. Many stylists also work as journalists, trend hunters, and personal shoppers.

Photographer

Photography has dominated the fashion world since the 1920s. Adolf de Meyer, Horst Paul Albert Bohrmann, and other geniuses laid the basis for a new direction that never stops to excite us.

Working with angles and perspectives, understanding styles, and helping the model to express themselves are just a few of the skills that a fashion photographer should have. Their main task is not only to convey the designer’s idea but also to do it in an original way. It is this quality that allows photographers to achieve world fame.

Again, you can work for magazines, advertising agencies, brands and also do backstage shoots. Or become a freelancer – that’s how you can organize your schedule and combine work with study.

Fashion Blogger

Fashion bloggers share looks online, write articles, review brand collections or store assortments, discuss fashion shows, and talk about current trends. Plus, they travel a lot, leading quite a dynamic life. In fact, they create their own online magazine, being a journalist, photographer, stylist, model, PR manager, and editor all in one. It perfectly upgrades a lot of your soft skills, from communication and time management to self-presentation and business thinking.

Set Designer

When choosing the right career related to the fashion industry, many forget to consider the profession of a set designer. This specialist creates interiors for photoshoots, storefronts, exhibition stands, etc. This job requires attention to detail, knowledge of color and composition, as well as technical savviness. Set design is close to interior design and visual merchandising, but basically, it is a separate field now.

Brand Manager’s Assistant

Brand managers are simply irreplaceable in the fashion industry. They develop the brand’s DNA and image and think through effective promotion strategies. They conduct market research, analyze competitors, track trends, identify the target audience, and work closely with marketing and advertising professionals.

The brand manager is a vital link between the brand and the consumer. They know how to attract a customer and make them stay. Once you become their right hand, doing plenty of everyday tasks, you will quickly get promoted.

Costume Production Assistant

A clothing designer is a fashion engineer who embodies the designer’s ideas and sketches into patterns. They work through all the nuances of clothing items, taking into account the peculiarities of drapery, edges, cuts, and much more. Look for a job in a small atelier or get a position as an intern for a beginner company – at this stage, you need to work on a portfolio and gain experience.

Visual Merchandiser

Visual merchandisers present goods in showrooms and online stores in order to attract customers and make sales grow. These professionals are good at understanding consumer psychology, marketing, and advertising. To become one, be sure to study the main principles of design and the creation of a corporate identity. As we mentioned above, you can become an assistant in the relevant department and build a portfolio.

To Wrap It Up

A career in the fashion industry is a kaleidoscope of unforgettable presentations, business meetings, and trips around the world, mixed with a busy schedule and burning deadlines. If you’re a fan of fashion blogs and looking forward to the next Fashion Week, why not turn your passion into a career?

Above, we have compiled a list of the top 8 professions suitable for a beginner. The main thing is to offer your management and clients brilliant solutions, be proactive and keep up the pace. The market is full of opportunities, so the choice is yours!