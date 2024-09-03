8 Bold Patriots predictions for the 2024 season w/ The Ringer’s Brian Barrett

The Ringer’s Brian Barrett returns to trade bold Patriots predictions with Andrew about the team’s biggest upset win this year, a possible winless start, a new Pro Bowler, expectations for Drake Maye, the defense and more.

0:00 – Quick intro

2:06 – Bold predictions season

6:04 – Tough schedule ahead

8:52 – Patriots win in Miami

10:40 – Drake Maye’s potential start

13:15 – Jacoby Brissett struggles

15:01 – Drake Maye’s skill set

17:10 – PrizePicks

19:50 – Patriots’ tough schedule

22:15 – Peppers’ standout season

24:00 – Running back analysis

27:10 – Offensive line concerns

29:02 – Bill O’Brien storyline

30:34 – BC’s competitive potential

32:22 – Patriots’ relevance questioned

34:51 – Patriots’ season recap

36:33 – Bill O’Brien’s return

39:00 – Anticipated coaching changes

40:54 – Future offensive struggles

42:58 – Kendrick Bourne trade talk

46:10 – Draft pick implications

