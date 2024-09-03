8 Bold Patriots predictions for the 2024 season w/ The Ringer’s Brian Barrett

The Ringer’s Brian Barrett returns to trade bold Patriots predictions with Andrew about the team’s biggest upset win this year, a possible winless start, a new Pro Bowler, expectations for Drake Maye, the defense and more.
0:00 – Quick intro
2:06 – Bold predictions season
6:04 – Tough schedule ahead
8:52 – Patriots win in Miami
10:40 – Drake Maye’s potential start
13:15 – Jacoby Brissett struggles
15:01 – Drake Maye’s skill set
17:10 – PrizePicks
19:50 – Patriots’ tough schedule
22:15 – Peppers’ standout season
24:00 – Running back analysis
27:10 – Offensive line concerns
29:02 – Bill O’Brien storyline
30:34 – BC’s competitive potential
32:22 – Patriots’ relevance questioned
34:51 – Patriots’ season recap
36:33 – Bill O’Brien’s return
39:00 – Anticipated coaching changes
40:54 – Future offensive struggles
42:58 – Kendrick Bourne trade talk
46:10 – Draft pick implications
