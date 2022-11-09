8 things we’ve learned about Celtics

Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston break down Boston’s 7-3 start to the year and a list of notable developments including bench play, Jayson Tatum’s rise to MVP status, crunch time lineups and much more.

