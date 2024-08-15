9 Patriots to watch in preseason matchup vs. Eagles

After an ugly joint practice with the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon, the Patriots have to turn the page as their set to now play said Philly team in their second exhibition game of the 2024 preseason. The game will kick off on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. from Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium.

New England made a major splash heading into Thursday’s contest as, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, they’re trading linebacker Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons — receiving a third-round pick in exchange for the star edge rusher.

We reacted to the Judon trade on Patriots Daily on Wednesday night:

A quick-hit thought? As I’ve said, the Patriots are a 2025 and beyond team and, after it became clear over the last several weeks that Judon wasn’t in their plans past 2024, it was time to move on. The third rounder from Atlanta is a good asset to continue the rebuild.

Now, let’s focus on the players that are currently in New England. Here are nine players to keep an eye on in Thursday’s exhibition vs. Philly:

9 – LB Joshua Uche

The trade of Judon to Atlanta sparks an immediate question: Who will New England rely on off the edge?

One answer? Joshua Uche.

Uche re-signed with the Patriots this offseason on a one-year prove-it deal worth $3 million in base salary, and has said in so many words that he looks forward to bouncing back after a down 2023 — citing his fit in DeMarcus Covington’s system.

Along with Oshane Ximines, Anfernee Jennings, and Keion White, the 25-year-old Uche will get plenty of run for the Patriots off the edge. Thursday night is his first opportunity to stand out from the rest.

8 RB Ja’Mycal Hasty, 7 – RB Kevin Harris, 6 – RB Terrell Jennings, 5 – Deshaun Fenwick

I’m baking the entire RB3 competition into this one here, as outside of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, the room is a mystery.

Ja’Mycal Hasty had the early lead in the competition after the offseason program, mainly because he’s a receiving back and there are no pads in the spring, making it essentially a passing camp. Kevin Harris, however, has come on strong as of late and has also shown an ability as a kick returner. He scored New England’s first touchdown last Thursday, but averaged a measly 2.8 yards a pop.

Don’t count out under the radar UDFA signings Terrell Jennings and Deshaun Fenwick either. Jennings was the Pats’ leading rusher last week versus the Panthers with 38 yards on six carries, and Fenwick just re-signed with the team having been released earlier in the summer. Clearly, they see something in both of them.

4 – OL Vederian Lowe

New England’s offensive line was an absolute train wreck on Tuesday, allowing 10+ sacks to the Eagles’ front seven and disallowing an evaluation of the quarterback room in the process.

Just over two weeks ago, on July 30, the Patriots trotted out a starting offensive line of rookie Caedan Wallace, Sidy Sow, Nick Leverett, Mike Onwenu, and Chuks Okorafor. In doing so, they had one of their best practices as a unit. Since then? Well, David Andrews has thankfully returned at center, but Vederian Lowe has also been a mainstay at left tackle while bumping Wallace down to the second unit.

I hate to continue the pig pile on Lowe, but the line hasn’t been the same since since he was placed on the bookend, and it consummated in Tuesday’s disaster. Eyes are on him, and the LT spot as a whole, for a variety of reason on Thursday.

3 – QB Jacoby Brissett & 2 – QB Drake Maye

After telling the media that both Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye will play more in this week’s preseason game, it’s time for Jerod Mayo to put his money where his mouth is.

Brissett and Maye, the Patriots’ top two quarterbacks, each saw just one drive a piece in last Thursday’s exhibition versus the Panthers.

While both signal callers saw the bulk of competitive reps during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Eagles, it’d be wise to also give them some legit run versus a truly live rush to see where things are truly at. Especially Maye, whose bread and butter at quarterback is extending the play.

1 – CB Christian Gonzalez

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is among the handful of players who can claim to be New England’s best player following the trade of Matthew Judon.

The second-year pro shined through the first few games of his rookie season before being placed on IR with a shoulder injury. He’s been up-and-down this far through training camp, but showed a little bit of a gamer’s mentality during Tuesday’s practice against the Eagles.

“He’s a great player,” Philly WR A.J. Brown said following the session. “I had picked him coming out two years ago as the best DB in the (2023) draft. He’s a great player. He gave me good work today.”

