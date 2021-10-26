Celtics Comeback To Win in OT vs Hornets

CHARLOTE, NC — Ime Udoka, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart & Robert Williams spoke to the media following the Celtics 140-129 OT win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Jayson Tatum finished the night with 41 points 14/28 FGs 6/12 3PTs 7/7 FTs 8 assists 7 rebounds & Jaylen Brown had 30 points 12/20 FGs 3/7 3PTs 9 rebounds.

Ime Udoka said the win was “really resilient game. We junked it up. Trapped. Fouled Plumlee. Changed our coverages.” He added that Marcus Smaetr does all the little things…He’s the heart and soul of our team.”

Jayson Tatum talked about being a playmaker for his teammates.

“I pride myself on being able to do it all on the court. I know I’m going to draw a lot of attention and that opens other guys up. I want to make those plays to get them the ball.”

Jaylen Brown on his poster dunk over Miles Bridges in overtime.

“I knew if I tried to lay it up, he was going to send it back to Boston. So, I went up with bad intentions.”

Marcus Smart was asked about being crossed up by Lamelo Ball.

“He’s going to get all of the overtime and House of Highlights, Sports Center and all that but we got the win and that’s all that matters”.

Robert Williams talked about what this win meant for the team’s morale.

“We’re building good chemistry. Williams said. “I feel like we made a lot of good energy plays late in the game. A lot of good energy plays. Big plays.”

