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Mailbag: Trent Whitfield As The P-Bruins Coach, Matt Poitras Situation

Joe Haggerty answers your questions during the Bruins offseason
CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

Haggs goes solo for a mailbag edition of Pucks with Haggs, tackling the biggest questions heading into Bruins training camp. Who’s getting the Providence Bruins head coaching job — and why Trent Whitfield is the overwhelming favorite? What does Matt Poitras’ unsigned status mean? Then it’s a deep dive into the young forward group, which prospects are actually ready to push for NHL time, and which ones need another year in Providence. Plus: realistic win total expectations for next season, the Shane Wright trade rumor, best Atlantic Division offseason, and a projected opening night lineup to close it out.

0:00 – Intro
3:55 – Matt Poitras still unsigned + roster bubble players
7:25 – Mailbag Q&A begins: overabundance of young forwards?
13:13 – Can the young core break through this year?
20:01 – PrizePicks
22:20 – Top six candidates beyond Pastrnak
25:04 – Realistic win total and playoff expectations
29:47 – Shane Wright trade talk
37:36 – Atlantic Division: who had the best offseason?
42:06 – Projected opening night lineup
44:08 – Outro

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