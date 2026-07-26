Patriots Training Camp 2: Defense Dominates on Tough Day for Pass Game

Defense decisively won the Patriots’ second day of training camp, which was another short-and-t-shirt practice focused on early downs in the full field, tempo, zone runs, and bootlegs.
Here’s a look at New England’s attendance and my top takeaways from a tough outing for the offense.
Attendance
Absent: ED Gabe Jacas, FB Reggie Gilliam, WR Jeremiah Webb
Physically Unable to Perform: ED Harold Landry III, TE CJ Dippre
Non-Football Injury: RB Terrell Jennings, ST Brenden Schooler
Additions: WR Kobe Prentice
Tweet of the Day
Rookie OL Caleb Lomu leading the charge to pump up the #Patriots training camp crowd: pic.twitter.com/1fwJV55Usr
— Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) July 26, 2026
Notebook
- Drake Maye took a step back after a positive showing yesterday, completing only half of his dozen passes with several misses. Maye missed high on throws to Hunter Henry, A.J. Brown, and Eli Raridon, with his miss to Brown resulting in a tipped pass off the receiver’s fingers and a diving interception from Craig Woodson. Maye also threw a bit behind a dig to Romeo Doubs that resulted in a breakup from Carlton Davis, who was already tight to Doubs’ hip. Maye’s throw of the day went to Kayshon Boutte for a second straight practice, with Boutte making a back shoulder sideline grab against good coverage from Davis. Maye also hit Brown on a slant, marking their first connection this summer, but those were his only real highlights on the day. The starting run game also had nowhere to go for most of the day. Early struggles aren’t uncommon this time of year, but the offense must give itself a better chance at success moving forward.
- Maye is 0-2 targeting Christian Gonzalez over the past two days. Boutte seemed to have a step on Gonzalez off a bootleg, but the corner recovered to knock the ball away.
- Second-round pick Gabe Jacas officially signed his rookie contract today, but he was absent from today’s practice. He might have some catching up to do before he truly participates in practice.
- Caleb Lomu was the top right tackle on what seemed to be a rest day for starter Morgan Moses. Lomu has also been featured as a jumbo tight-end, which seemed like a distinct possibility when he was drafted.
- With Reggie Gilliam absent, rookie Tanner Arkin was used in a hybrid fullback/tight end role alongside Henry, splitting out wide twice to create matchups for inside receivers. He was targeted late in one progression, but Milton Williams batted the throw from Maye.
- Christian Elliss quickly read a Maye throw to the flat and would’ve detonated Rhamondre Stevenson in a real game.
- Dell Pettus was the top slot defender in three-safety nickel packages. Mike Brown seemed to get most of those snaps yesterday, which could indicate a tight battle for the third safety spot.
- Andy Borregales connected on all six of his field goal attempts from 30-50 yards out. They were his first attempts of the summer.
- Behren Morton’s pocket presence has stood out thus far. He’s comfortable sliding up into space and finding his outlets, and he made a heads-up play to avoid throwing into a bad window before checking down early in today’s practice. One of his few lowlights came on a deep shot to an open Cameron Dorner, as the ball hung in the air before being broken up by safety John Saunders.
- Tommy DeVito was more consistent today after struggling with accuracy yesterday. Two of his best plays came on a blitz-beating flat throw to TreVeyon Henderson and a contested curl completion to Mack Hollins.
- Kyle Williams is buried on the depth chart, but he created good separation against Karon Prunty on a comeback completion.