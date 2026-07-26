Patriots Training Camp 2: Defense Dominates on Tough Day for Pass Game

Defense decisively won the Patriots’ second day of training camp, which was another short-and-t-shirt practice focused on early downs in the full field, tempo, zone runs, and bootlegs.

Here’s a look at New England’s attendance and my top takeaways from a tough outing for the offense.

Attendance

Absent: ED Gabe Jacas, FB Reggie Gilliam, WR Jeremiah Webb

Physically Unable to Perform: ED Harold Landry III, TE CJ Dippre

Non-Football Injury: RB Terrell Jennings, ST Brenden Schooler

Additions: WR Kobe Prentice

Tweet of the Day

Rookie OL Caleb Lomu leading the charge to pump up the #Patriots training camp crowd: pic.twitter.com/1fwJV55Usr — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) July 26, 2026