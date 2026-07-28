Patriots Training Camp 4: Drake Maye Finishes Strong After Early Miscues

The Patriots ramped things up on their fourth day of training camp, introducing shells after three short-and-t-shirt practices. The session featured 11-on-11s and the first 7-on-7s of the summer, with the offense once again working on early downs in the full-field.
Here’s a look at New England’s attendance and what I noticed during a much more competitive session.
Attendance
Absent: None
Physically Unable to Perform: ED Harold Landry III, TE CJ Dippre
Non-Football Injury: ED Gabe Jacas, ST Brenden Schooler, RB Terrell Jennings
Injured Reserve: WR Jeremiah Webb, WR Jimmy Kibble, TE Julian Hill
Left Practice: CB Carlton Davis III, CB Charles Woods
Tweet of the Day
#Patriots OC Josh McDaniels was working off to the side w/ Drake Maye and A.J. Brown during drills today👀
Working on that QB1 and WR chemistry🔥
–@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/wiedKRfDNz
— Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 28, 2026
Notebook
- Christian Gonzalez fielded questions about his looming extension for the first time this summer. Gonzalez said he has “a ton of respect” for team owner Robert Kraft, but that the situation is “something we don’t want to handle in the media.” This came after Kraft told reporters on Saturday that New England offered to make Gonzalez the highest-paid corner in the league and the highest-paid player in franchise history. Gonzalez wouldn’t comment further, saying he’d rather keep things between the Patriots and his team.
- The beginning of Drake Maye’s day looked a lot like his shaky Sunday practice, throwing four uncatchable throws on his first few drives. Three came while targeting A.J. Brown downfield, including two reps that seemed to be miscommunications. Maye and Brown have connected on a few short routes this summer, but their downfield chemistry has left much to be desired. Maye settled down on his second 11-on-11 series, hitting TreVeyon Henderson and DeMario Douglas short before dropping a deep touchdown to Kayshon Boutte with Kevin Byard in tight coverage. Maye’s other highlights included two downfield out-breakers to Hunter Henry and a perfectly lofted corner to Rhamondre Stevenson from a collapsing pocket, though he may have been sacked in live action. Maye has looked comfortable throwing to players he’s familiar with, but he’s shown little rapport with Brown and Romeo Doubs, whose only target came while uncovered in the flat.
- Boutte has looked like the Patriots’ best receiver by a good margin. He’s come up with the catch of the day in each competitive practice, and his deep score was the latest example of his outstanding tracking and contested catch ability. Boutte also caught a dig target between Gonzalez and Craig Woodson early in practice, and he got open on two deep out completions from Tommy Devito.
- Rookie Eli Raridon continues to make an impression as a receiver. He boxed out Dell Pettus for a contested catch on a crosser early in practice, his second such effort this summer. Later, Raridon made a heads-up play to settle between middle-zone defenders for another chunk of yards. Both targets came from DeVito, who seems comfortable throwing to the big-bodied tight end.
- Both Caleb Lomu and James Hudson took snaps at right tackle with the top offensive line. Lomu is taking the first snaps behind Morgan Moses.
- Gabe Jacas made his first appearance on the practice field since rookie minicamp, but he was only an observer.
- Andy Borregales went 5-6 on field goal attempts between 30 and 50 yards, but it looked like a bad snap factored into his only miss. Borrageles is 11-12 this summer.