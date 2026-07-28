Patriots Training Camp 4: Drake Maye Finishes Strong After Early Miscues

The Patriots ramped things up on their fourth day of training camp, introducing shells after three short-and-t-shirt practices. The session featured 11-on-11s and the first 7-on-7s of the summer, with the offense once again working on early downs in the full-field.

Here’s a look at New England’s attendance and what I noticed during a much more competitive session.

Attendance

Absent: None

Physically Unable to Perform: ED Harold Landry III, TE CJ Dippre

Non-Football Injury: ED Gabe Jacas, ST Brenden Schooler, RB Terrell Jennings

Injured Reserve: WR Jeremiah Webb, WR Jimmy Kibble, TE Julian Hill

Left Practice: CB Carlton Davis III, CB Charles Woods

Tweet of the Day

#Patriots OC Josh McDaniels was working off to the side w/ Drake Maye and A.J. Brown during drills today👀 Working on that QB1 and WR chemistry🔥

–@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/wiedKRfDNz — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 28, 2026

Notebook