Mike Giardi Not Buying Patriots & Christian Gonzalez Close to a Deal | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike comes straight to you from the practice field to tell you all he has learned about the Pats through the first four days of training camp. He starts with things stand between the Patriots and star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, then moves on the to connection between Drake Maye and A.J. Brown. There’s also talk of Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams and Carlton Davis.

00:00 Intro

01:41 Latest on Christian Gonzalez

09:50 Maye-Brown connection

11:50 What we’ve seen from the other WRs

18:14 PrizePicks

19:38 Will Campbell showing more aggression

21:09 Tight end room

24:03 Injury updates

26:47 Thanks for watching!

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