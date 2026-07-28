Greg Bedard Recaps Day 4 of Patriots Camp + Gabe Jacas Intel

BSJ’s Greg Bedard reacts to what he saw from the Patriots on Day 4 of Training Camp. He highlights a strong start to camp from Kayshon Boutte, Drake Maye and A.J. Brown’s struggles to find some chemistry, some positive signs from the quarterback, and more.

Then, Greg reveals some reporting on Gabe Jacas and what other teams thought of Gabe Jacas leading up to the NFL draft. Greg explains what teams knew and didn’t know about Jacas’ injury history.

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