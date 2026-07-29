Can The Celtics Compete With LeBron’s 76ers?

Join A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis as they discuss LeBron James’ shocking decision to join Jaylen Brown and company with the Philadelphia 76ers. How can the Celtics compete with this new East juggernaut? Then, they discuss a potential Payton Pritchard extension.

0:00 – Intro

2:30 – LeBron James Signs With 76ers

4:40 – Expectations For 76ers

16:00 – Financial Implications

27:30 – PrizePicks

28:15 – Payton Pritchard Extension Coming?

41:30 – Wrapping Up!

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