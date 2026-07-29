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Can The Celtics Compete With LeBron’s 76ers?

The Big 3 crew takes a look at the new landscape of the Eastern Conference
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Join A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis as they discuss LeBron James’ shocking decision to join Jaylen Brown and company with the Philadelphia 76ers. How can the Celtics compete with this new East juggernaut? Then, they discuss a potential Payton Pritchard extension.

0:00 – Intro
2:30 – LeBron James Signs With 76ers
4:40 – Expectations For 76ers
16:00 – Financial Implications
27:30 – PrizePicks
28:15 – Payton Pritchard Extension Coming?
41:30 – Wrapping Up!

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CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

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