Why Kayshon Boutte’s Patriots Camp Breakout is Big News

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed joins the show to cover the 8 biggest storylines out of Patriots camp and whether they’re notable or nothing. The guys cover Christian Gonzalez’ reaction to Robert Kraft’s comments, Drake Maye’s so-so connection with A.J. Brown, Kayshon Boutte’s breakout and more.

0:00 – Intro

3:11 – Christian Gonzalez contract situation & Robert Kraft comments

9:44 – Media narrative and what Kraft was really trying to say

13:50 – Full team drill tracking & early offensive observations

16:09 – AJ Brown at camp: notable or not?

20:02 – Drake Maye’s connection with receivers so far

26:00 – PrizePicks

27:18 – Gabe Jacas injury timeline & contract context

31:20 – Linebacker group and Elijah Ponder

36:26 – Harold Landry load management

41:11 – Up-tempo offense: what it means and why it matters this year

43:03 – AVT observations & outro

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