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Why Kayshon Boutte’s Patriots Camp Breakout is Big News

Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed react to the first few days of training camp
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed joins the show to cover the 8 biggest storylines out of Patriots camp and whether they’re notable or nothing. The guys cover Christian Gonzalez’ reaction to Robert Kraft’s comments, Drake Maye’s so-so connection with A.J. Brown, Kayshon Boutte’s breakout and more.

0:00 – Intro
3:11 – Christian Gonzalez contract situation & Robert Kraft comments
9:44 – Media narrative and what Kraft was really trying to say
13:50 – Full team drill tracking & early offensive observations
16:09 – AJ Brown at camp: notable or not?
20:02 – Drake Maye’s connection with receivers so far
26:00 – PrizePicks
27:18 – Gabe Jacas injury timeline & contract context
31:20 – Linebacker group and Elijah Ponder
36:26 – Harold Landry load management
41:11 – Up-tempo offense: what it means and why it matters this year
43:03 – AVT observations & outro

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