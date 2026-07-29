Kayshon Boutte Dominating Patriots Training Camp

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, SI’s Mike Kadlick, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines, and 98.5’s Alex Barth get together for a crossover episode of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat to recap the first four days of New England Patriots Training Camp. With the whole offseason filled with rumors of WR Kayshon Boutte being traded the guys discuss how not only has Kayshon Boutte looked great so far he’s looked like the best player at camp. With Alex Barth even saying this:

“He’s having the best camp…this is the best he’s looked in any training camp and it’s not particularly close.”

“He’s having the best camp…this is the best he’s looked in any training camp and it’s not particularly close.”@RealAlexBarth has high praise for Kayshon Boutte after the first few days of training camp. pic.twitter.com/pxRYpkgOe6 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 29, 2026

WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/CU89HQJjEMg

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