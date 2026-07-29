Drake Maye Notes, Kayshon Boutte Balling & More Camp Takeaways | Patriots Daily/Beat Crossover

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, SI’s Mike Kadlick, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines, and 98.5’s Alex Barth get together for a crossover episode of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat to recap the first four days of New England Patriots Training Camp.
00:00 Intro
1:00 Kayshon Boutte BEST PLAYER at Patriots camp!
5:00 Who is odd man out in WR room?
8:10 Drake and A.J. not on same page…yet
13:00 Eli Raridon looks GOOD
20:00 Credit due
27:39 Christian Gonzalez latest
33:30 Gabe Jacas present
34:50 Elijah Ponder and Christian Eliss flash on the EDGE
36:00 Safety
40:20 Special Teams
44:00 Plugger of the day
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