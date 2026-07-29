Drake Maye Notes, Kayshon Boutte Balling & More Camp Takeaways | Patriots Daily/Beat Crossover

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, SI’s Mike Kadlick, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines, and 98.5’s Alex Barth get together for a crossover episode of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat to recap the first four days of New England Patriots Training Camp.

00:00 Intro

1:00 Kayshon Boutte BEST PLAYER at Patriots camp!

5:00 Who is odd man out in WR room?

8:10 Drake and A.J. not on same page…yet

13:00 Eli Raridon looks GOOD

20:00 Credit due

27:39 Christian Gonzalez latest

33:30 Gabe Jacas present

34:50 Elijah Ponder and Christian Eliss flash on the EDGE

36:00 Safety

40:20 Special Teams

44:00 Plugger of the day

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