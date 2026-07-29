Why the Bruins Should Not Trade for Shane Wright | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss the B’s hiring Trent Whitfield as the new head coach of the Providence Bruins and answer some fan questions, including some trade rumors involving Chris Kreider and Shane Wright.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:44 – Providence Bruins hire Trent Whitefield as Head Coach

14:34 – Will Bruins make any more moves this offseason?

17:32 – Joe & Mick answer your Bruins questions

17:38 – Should Bruins have moved on from Casey Mittelstadt?

20:54 – Prizepicks

22:10 – Subscribe to the podcast!

22:51 – Joe & Mick answer your Bruins questions

30:15 – Anyone in Providence who could make impact this season for Bruins?

33:09 – Looking at potential trade targets for Bruins

39:27 – Talking about how they got into writing

42:50 – More on potential trade targets for Bruins

44:36 – Will Bruins get deal done with Matt Poitras before camp?

47:05 – Should Bruins trade for Shane Wright?

50:02 – Joe & Mick answer your Bruins questions

57:45 – Wrapping up!

Pucks with Haggs on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $150 instantly in lineups when you win your first $5 lineup!