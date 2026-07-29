Where do the Celtics Rank in the Eastern Conference Right Now? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast

On this episode, Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman react to LeBron James’ decision to go to the Philadelphia 76ers and how that move shakes up the Eastern Conference. Are the Sixers the new favorites in the East? Where does this leave Jaylen Brown? The guys also discuss what to expect from the Celtics this upcoming season and a potential free agent target for Boston.
00:00 Intro
01:04 LeBron’s decision
06:39 What to expect from the Celtics
09:32 LeBron comparisons from other sports
15:31 PrizePicks
17:12 Favorites to win the East + Mike Gansey’s story
19:30 Where does this leave Jaylen Brown?
20:38 Biggest losers from LeBron signing with Philly
21:35 What’s next for Steph Curry?
24:59 Weak free agent class + Beal to Boston?
26:36 Thanks for watching!
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