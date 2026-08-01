Will Bruins give Frederic Brunet a chance this season?

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty run through the NHL hopes of Frederic Brunet and Matt Poitras — and look at Marat Khusnutdinov’s upside in his second full season in the NHL.

0:00 – Intro

6:53 – Bruins offseason state of play

8:24 – Matt Poitras unsigned & Frederic Brunet’s roster spot

13:57 – PrizePicks

15:24 – Linus Ullmark trade talk & cap situation

19:37 – Cleaning house: the case for moving on from certain players

22:36 – Prospect depth & the young forward group

29:52 – Line combinations and role projections

32:01 – Outro / where to find Ty’s work

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