Takeaways after Day 7 of Patriots Training Camp

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines, 98.5’s Alex Barth and Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar get together for a crossover episode of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat to recap the first seven days of New England Patriots Training Camp.

0:00 – Intro

2:44 – Day 7 practice breakdown: padded reps & veteran rest management

4:30 – Edge rusher group evaluation

6:03 – O-line concerns: blitzes, line games & run blocking

10:45 – Receiver room: AJ Brown, Kayshon Boutte trade talk

18:18 – Boutte trade value debate

25:03 – Roster bubble: Matt Collins & special teams competition

29:11 – Standout camp performers & bubble players to watch

35:21 – PrizePicks

36:47 – Credit where it’s due segment: improvements & takeaways

39:38 – Overreaction bracket: training camp hot takes

42:00 – Defensive backs & corner depth competition

49:04 – Linebacker & edge depth battles

55:30 – Plugger of the Day

1:00:11 – Looking ahead: joint practices & what to watch next week

1:03:27 – Outro

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