Takeaways after Day 7 of Patriots Training Camp

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines, 98.5’s Alex Barth and Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar get together for a crossover episode of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat to recap the first seven days of New England Patriots Training Camp.
0:00 – Intro
2:44 – Day 7 practice breakdown: padded reps & veteran rest management
4:30 – Edge rusher group evaluation
6:03 – O-line concerns: blitzes, line games & run blocking
10:45 – Receiver room: AJ Brown, Kayshon Boutte trade talk
18:18 – Boutte trade value debate
25:03 – Roster bubble: Matt Collins & special teams competition
29:11 – Standout camp performers & bubble players to watch
35:21 – PrizePicks
36:47 – Credit where it’s due segment: improvements & takeaways
39:38 – Overreaction bracket: training camp hot takes
42:00 – Defensive backs & corner depth competition
49:04 – Linebacker & edge depth battles
55:30 – Plugger of the Day
1:00:11 – Looking ahead: joint practices & what to watch next week
1:03:27 – Outro
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