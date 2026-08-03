Noa Dalzell Looks back on Celtics Trade of Jaylen Brown to 76ers

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics offseason moves and takes one last look at the Celtics blockbuster trade this offseason that sent 5-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. The same team that knocked the Celtics out in the 1st round this past season. Noa looks at the return the Celtics got in Paul George and the future picks and what to make of the whole trade as time has passed.

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