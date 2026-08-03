Will Paul George be Perfect Fit with Celtics?

Bobby Manning welcomes Keith Smith to Celtics Daily. The guys discuss the Celtics rotation for this upcoming season and discuss what the best case scenario is for Paul George this season. They breakdown what role the 9-time NBA All-Stars role could be this season for the Boston Celtics and could he actually end up being a perfect fit for what the Celtics need this upcoming season?

WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/Au3qQeFprTA

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