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Top 3 Celtics Under Most Pressure Next Season

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of Still Poddable Jay King and Sam Packard take a look at the top players facing the most pressure for the Celtics this upcoming season following the trade of Jaylen Brown to the 76ers. The guys take a look at the top three players facing the most pressure and explain why this season is so important for each player this upcoming season.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/FMPtFJQJTTg

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