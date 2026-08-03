Top 3 Celtics Under Most Pressure Next Season

On this episode of Still Poddable Jay King and Sam Packard take a look at the top players facing the most pressure for the Celtics this upcoming season following the trade of Jaylen Brown to the 76ers. The guys take a look at the top three players facing the most pressure and explain why this season is so important for each player this upcoming season.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/FMPtFJQJTTg

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