Grading the Celtics offseason moves | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics’ offseason so far, including the Jaylen Brown trade, Neemias Queta, Jordan Walsh, and Ron Harper Jr. extensions, and signing Mitchell Robinson and Mike Conley in free agency.

0:00 – Intro

3:00 – Final thoughts on the Jaylen Brown trade

14:15 – PrizePicks

15:40 – Free agency additions – Mike Conley and Mitchell Robinson

22:02 – Celtics extensions – Neemias Queta, Jordan Walsh, and Ron Harper

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