AFC vs NFC | Should Patriots Keep Kayshon Boutte or Trade Him?

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines, 98.5’s Alex Barth, and Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar dig into the Kayshon Boutte trade rumors that continue to circulate as Patriots training camp rolls on, discussing potential landing spots around the league, including the San Francisco 49ers.

Evan also makes his case for why he’s against trading Boutte to any AFC contender, breaking down the reasoning behind keeping him out of the conference.

FULL EPISODES of the Patriots Daily/Beat Crossover Podcast on our Patriots on CLNS Channel: https://youtube.com/live/Rau0QVcdi8c

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