Day 7 Winners: Patriots Players Who Shined at Training Camp

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines, and 98.5’s Alex Barth team up for a crossover Plugger of the Day, each picking their standout performer from Patriots training camp.

Taylor Kyles goes with CB Karon Prunty, Evan Lazar picks EDGE Elijah Ponder, Brian Hines selects K Andy Borregales, and Alex Barth backs WR A.J. Brown as his Plugger of the Day.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/Rau0QVcdi8c

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