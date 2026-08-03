Patriots Training Camp 8: Gabe Jacas Ramps Up Participation

The Patriots practiced in the bubble to escape the rain during their eighth day of training camp. New England kept the pads on for a fourth straight session, with red zone and the ground game being the top areas of focus. The top two offenses dropped back just over a dozen times each, but these were primarily quick-game throws, play-action fakes, and screens.

Here’s a look at New England’s attendance and what I noticed on a bad weather practice in Foxborough.

Attendance

Absent: CB Carlton Davis III, G Caedan Wallace

Did Not Participate: WR Kyle Williams

Physically Unable to Perform: ED Harold Landry III, TE CJ Dippre

Non-Football Injury: ST Brenden Schooler

Injured Reserve: WR Jeremiah Webb, WR Jimmy Kibble, TE Julian Hill

Tweet of the Day

#Patriots Rookie EDGE Gabe Jacas looks like a BEAST up close👀💪

–@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/gLs06JdQsv — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) August 3, 2026

Notebook