Christian Gonzalez Talks Trash, Romeo Doubs Shines, Kayshon Boutte the Odd Man Out? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to what went down on Day 8 of Patriots Training Camp from Foxborough. The guys highlight today’s standouts on offense and defense, including Karon Prunty, Christian Gonzalez, and Romeo Doubs, as well as his growing chemistry with Drake Maye. They also discuss why Kayshon Boutte looks like he’ll be the odd man out in the wide receiver room and improvements made in the ground game.

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