Patriots Daily Debrief: Gabe Jacas Ramping Up, Romeo Doubs Impresses Again

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick break down everything they saw on Day 8 of Patriots Training Camp from Foxborough. The guys discuss Gabe Jacas’ start to life in New England, Romeo Doubs’ surge, Christian Gonzalez giving A.J. Brown some problems (while talking trash), improvement in the run game, and much more.

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