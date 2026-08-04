Greg Bedard Wants to See More from Drake Maye, A.J. Brown & Patriots Offense

BSJ’s Greg Bedard recaps everything he saw on Day 9 of Patriots Training Camp from Foxborough. He goes through Drake Maye’s slow start and impressive finish and lists his ups and downs from the day, including Mack Hollins, Dre’Mont Jones, Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Tommy DeVito, and concerning run blocking.

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