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Is Dillon Mitchell Returning to College?

Sherrod, Gary, and Kwani unpack the new NCAA eligibility rules
CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis dig into a packed NBA offseason. First up: the new college eligibility ruling and what it means for young prospects weighing the NBA draft vs. returning to school — and specifically what it could mean for the Celtics’ roster planning. Then a hard pivot to the Steph Curry trade rumors swirling around Golden State — how seriously should we take them, and what would a Curry trade actually mean for the league? Plus a Jimmy Butler injury update, a conversation on WNBA pay sparked by Sherrod’s weekend community event, and why athletes showing up for their communities matters more than people realize.

0:00 – Intro
3:58 – Dillon Mitchell & the new college eligibility rule debate
13:48 – What it means for the Celtics specifically
20:38 – PrizePicks
22:17 – Stephen Curry trade rumors: reaction & what Golden State should do
30:00 – Jimmy Butler injury update & Warriors outlook
31:06 – Sherrod’s weekend: community event & WNBA pay conversation
35:37 – Athletes giving back & the importance of community presence
40:00 – Outro

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