The biggest surprises at Patriots training camp and mailbag

In a solo episode, Andrew answers more than 20 mailbag questions covering the surprises, standouts and disappointments at Patriots camp so far. Find out more about Christian Gonzalez, Kayshon Boutte, the offensive line, limited pass rush and more, including what comes next, in Foxboro.

0:00 – Intro

2:02 – Biggest surprise of camp: Kayshon Boutte & Christian Gonzalez

6:07 – Kyle Williams evaluation & receiver depth chart

9:38 – Run game concerns & O-line early impressions

13:11 – Biggest weakness heading into the season: tight end depth

14:36 – Camp studs & duds rundown

18:10 – Christian Gonzalez & Devin Witherspoon extension timelines

21:20 – PrizePicks

22:36 – Fullback situation & the Titans joint practice connection

27:10 – Tackle depth & Andrew Conover evaluation

30:00 – Wide receiver depth chart projection

31:40 – Kayshon Boutte contract situation breakdown

35:17 – Defensive line rankings debate

37:00 – Harold Landry & Gabe Jacas availability updates

39:30 – O-line depth: Will Campbell, Morgan Moses, Jared Wilson

41:44 – Outro

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