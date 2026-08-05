The biggest surprises at Patriots training camp and mailbag

In a solo episode, Andrew answers more than 20 mailbag questions covering the surprises, standouts and disappointments at Patriots camp so far. Find out more about Christian Gonzalez, Kayshon Boutte, the offensive line, limited pass rush and more, including what comes next, in Foxboro.
0:00 – Intro
2:02 – Biggest surprise of camp: Kayshon Boutte & Christian Gonzalez
6:07 – Kyle Williams evaluation & receiver depth chart
9:38 – Run game concerns & O-line early impressions
13:11 – Biggest weakness heading into the season: tight end depth
14:36 – Camp studs & duds rundown
18:10 – Christian Gonzalez & Devin Witherspoon extension timelines
21:20 – PrizePicks
22:36 – Fullback situation & the Titans joint practice connection
27:10 – Tackle depth & Andrew Conover evaluation
30:00 – Wide receiver depth chart projection
31:40 – Kayshon Boutte contract situation breakdown
35:17 – Defensive line rankings debate
37:00 – Harold Landry & Gabe Jacas availability updates
39:30 – O-line depth: Will Campbell, Morgan Moses, Jared Wilson
41:44 – Outro
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