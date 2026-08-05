Mike Giardi: A.J. Brown Patriots “Best Offensive Player”

Mike Giardi breaks down what he’s seen from the Patriots offensive so far at Training Camp, and while the offense hasn’t been perfect at times Mike has loved what he has seen from the Patriots big offseason acquisition in WR A.J. Brown. Giardi had this to say about the star WR:

“Since the pads have come on, the best offensive player on the football team has been A.J. Brown.”

“Since the pads have come on, the best offensive player on the football team has been A.J. Brown.”@MikeGiardi explains why A.J. Brown has huge potential for a big season in New England, and why early signs are promising. pic.twitter.com/QEtncFwEUH — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) August 4, 2026

WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/x0msB8hTchM

All 32 NFL Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $150 instantly in lineups when you win your first $5 lineup!