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Mike Giardi: A.J. Brown Patriots “Best Offensive Player”

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Mike Giardi breaks down what he’s seen from the Patriots offensive so far at Training Camp, and while the offense hasn’t been perfect at times Mike has loved what he has seen from the Patriots big offseason acquisition in WR A.J. Brown. Giardi had this to say about the star WR:

“Since the pads have come on, the best offensive player on the football team has been A.J. Brown.”

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