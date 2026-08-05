Romeo Doubs Out | Patriots WR Depth Chart Crystallizes on Day 10

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots completed day 10 of Training Camp which was closed to the public but open to the media. Today was considered a walkthrough for the Patriots which featured players mostly in Shorts and practice jerseys with no pads featured. One of the notable players absent from practice today was Patriots big Free Agent Wide Receiver signing Romeo Doubs who signed a 4-year $68 million dollar contract this offseason was not in attendance for today’s practice. However Patriots Fullback addition Reggie Gilliam returned to practice today after missing practice yesterday and is considered more of a load management reasoning behind his missed practice.

On this episode of 2 minutes at Training Camp with Andrew Callahan, he shares everything saw and what it told us about the Patriots’ depth chart, including Romeo Doubs’ absence, Will Campbell’s new arm brace and young corners working with the top defense.

Pats Interference on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $150 instantly in lineups when you win your first $5 lineup!