Romeo Doubs Injured, Drake Maye and Alijah Vera-Tucker Speak | Patriots Daily Debrief

The Patriots concluded their 10th day of training camp today. Carlton Davis, Jack Westover, Caedan Wallace, and Cameron Dorner were absent from today’s practice, which was a walkthrough. Alijah Vera-Tucker and Drake Maye spoke after the session.

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to Vera-Tucker’s answer to Taylor’s question on the chemistry he’s trying to build with Will Campbell and Jared Wilson while coming back from an injury that had him sidelined for an entire season:

“I think it’s just a little bit more film time, you know, just more conversation with Will, what he likes to do, what he sees, and Jared as well. But at the end of the day it’s just reps, you know, thankfully I’m, you know, year 6 now, so I’ve seen it, like you said, I also didn’t, you know, play last year, so it’s just getting back into it and getting used to it, but we’ll be good.”

Taylor asked Drake Maye about the lessons he learned from last season’s Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks, specifically from facing Seattle’s blitz:

“I think not trying to get in that scenario where we kind of my rookie year of getting behind in the score and kind of off to a slow start and, you know, a start that we didn’t want and kind of, like I said, self-inflicted where, you know, they’re a great defense and they did some great things and, I think just finding ways to, you know, not have the score, put it into a pass dropback game where we can use play action, we can use, you know, running the football and not just have a dropback game where they can kind of, you know, Pin their ears back and fire at us. So, that’s the biggest thing in a game like that. And also they got great players, so we got to block them up front. I gotta know where they’re coming from and, and know where the ball’s going.”

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