Why the Toronto Tempo Won the WNBA Trade Deadline

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on Toronto Tempo beat reporter Chelsea Leite to discuss the team’s inaugural season.

Chelsea explains what it’s been like to cover Marina Mabrey as a player and a person during her All-Star campaign. Plus, they discuss why the Tempo were the biggest trade deadline winners, following their trade for Aneesah Morrow and what Morrow brings to the Sun, and much more.

00:00 Intro

00:39 How Toronto has embraced the Tempo

04:45 What this team would’ve looked like without injuries

07:37 Aneesah Morrow trade

14:37 PrizePicks

15:59 Who will remain on the roster long-term?

20:30 Watching Marina Mabrey this season

27:00 Who will be the next player to make the Mabrey leap?

29:14 Thanks for watching

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