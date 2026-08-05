Why the Toronto Tempo Won the WNBA Trade Deadline

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on Toronto Tempo beat reporter Chelsea Leite to discuss the team’s inaugural season.
Chelsea explains what it’s been like to cover Marina Mabrey as a player and a person during her All-Star campaign. Plus, they discuss why the Tempo were the biggest trade deadline winners, following their trade for Aneesah Morrow and what Morrow brings to the Sun, and much more.
00:00 Intro
00:39 How Toronto has embraced the Tempo
04:45 What this team would’ve looked like without injuries
07:37 Aneesah Morrow trade
14:37 PrizePicks
15:59 Who will remain on the roster long-term?
20:30 Watching Marina Mabrey this season
27:00 Who will be the next player to make the Mabrey leap?
29:14 Thanks for watching
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