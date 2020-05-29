A Botched Marijuana raid in Kentucky, Mass opens for Rec Sales…again, Canada & DC Cannabis News!

Another busy week in the world of cannabis news around the USA. Massachusetts opens for Adult Use Rec sales of marijuana….again. In Canada, Tilray closes a greenhouse in Canada, while sales return to pre-Coronavirus levels. The Supreme Court refuses to hear a case about decriminalization language on a ballot in Ohio. High Times struggles to close any deal. A botched search warrant for cannabis in Kentucky ends with another senseless death by law enforcement. All that in Weed Talk News of the week with Curt Dalton from Cannabis.net and Jimmy Young from Pro Cannabis Media.