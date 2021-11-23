A Cornucopia of Game and Player Props for Turkey Day 2021 | BetOnline.ag

What’s Thanksgiving Day without being surrounded by your family as you sweat out prop bets? You know the scene: the game’s a blowout, the clocks winding down, but then – out of the corner of your eye, you see your second cousin’s boyfriend. “What’s he doing? The gravy’s getting cold!” He’s pacing the living room waiting for Tony Pollard and Kenyan Drake to get garbage time carries of course! It’s a tale as old as time.

Lucky for you, our friends over at BetOnline.ag have a TON of props for Thanksgiving Day – and here are my thoughts on just about all of them. I’m also going to make all of these a half unit play (which I’m now tracking on the CLNS Bet page using the Action Network’s app):

Highest Scoring Team on Thanksgiving

Dallas Cowboys (+175)

Buffalo Bills (+275)

Chicago Bears (+550)

Las Vegas Raiders (+550)

New Orleans Saints (+700)

Detroit Lions (+1000)

The Dallas offense has been a rollercoaster over the last month – putting up 16, 43, and 9 in their last three games. That being said, they tend to live for the moment on Thanksgiving and I think they’ll use that to get back on track. The Bills might be a decent value pick here at +275, but I can’t go against the Cowboys on Turkey Day.

Dallas scores the most points on Thursday in a throttling of the Raiders.

Play: Cowboys (+175)

Lowest Scoring Team on Thanksgiving

Detroit Lions (+155)

New Orleans Saints (+300)

Las Vegas Raiders (+475)

Chicago Bears (+500)

Buffalo Bills (+850)

Dallas Cowboys (+1400)

The Bears stink – like, straight up stink. I don’t care if it’s Dalton, Fields, or Jim McMahon under center, this team is a dumpster fire and you’re going to see that in Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

I love the value of the Bears at 5/1 here. I’m shocked they’re this low on the board. With the QB position in limbo and rumors of Nagy losing the locker room, I don’t think they’re putting up many points at Ford Field.

Play: Bears (+500)

Most Passing Yards on Thanksgiving

Josh Allen (+200)

Dak Prescott (+200)

Derek Carr (+350)

Andy Dalton & Justin Fields (+800)

Tim Boyle and Jared Goff (+1200)

Trevor Siemian (+1200)



This one’s tricky since I think Dallas is going to roll even without Amari Cooper and Ceedee Lamb. They have a 1-2 punch in the backfield and enough secondary receiver talent to still put up points. However, the Bills also desperately need a win, and Josh Allen has proved in the past that he can play under the Thanksgiving pressure.

Buffalo get their mojo back in prime time with Allen putting on a passing clinic.

Play: Josh Allen (+200)

Most Receiving Yards on Thanksgiving

Stefon Diggs (+350)

Darren Waller (+500)

Michael Gallup (+600)

Hunter Renfrow (+800)

Cole Beasley (+1200)

Darnell Mooney (+1200)

This is just the top five (with Beasley and Mooney tied at +1200), to save both time and energy because with Cooper and Lamb out, it’s going to the the Michael Gallup show in Dallas. Gallup has missed most of the season due to injury, but had 10 target on Sunday and will continue to get looks on Thanksgiving. I like the 6/1 odds here for the Cowboys number one target.

Play: Michael Gallup (+600)

Most Rushing Yards on Thanksgiving

David Montgomery (+350)

Ezekiel Elliott (+450)

Mark Ingram (+450)

D’Andre Swift (+550)

Josh Jacobs (+700)

Tony Pollard (+700)

Josh Allen (+1000)

Devin Singletary (+1600)

Jamaal Williams (+1600)

My Cowboys-heavy prop bets continue on as I think Dallas is going to dominate on the ground as well. Zeke has played great football on Thanksgiving in the past, and he’ll continue that trend this week.

Although he’s been splitting time and carries with Tony Pollard lately, I still think he’s a smart play here.

Play: Ezekiel Elliott (+450)

Total Points Scored on Thanksgiving

Over 139.5 (-115)

Under 139.5 (-115)

As you’ll see in my Thanksgiving Day game preview tomorrow, I think we’re going to get a LOT of points scored on Thursday. All six of these teams lost in week 11 and will be looking to bounce back strong. Since this is just a combined total and not a plus-money prop, we’re going to count this one as a full unit.

Play: OVER 139.5 (-115)

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

