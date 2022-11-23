A Helping of Game and Player Props for Your 2022 Thanksgiving Day of Football

The only thing better than a serving of pumpkin pie after Thanksgiving dinner is a hearty helping of NFL game and player props to settle your stomach.

Lucky for us, our partners at BetOnline.ag have a cornucopia of props ready for Thursday. Here they are, with a pick for each:

Defensive/Special Teams TD on Thanksgiving?

Yes -200

No +150

As awesome as it would be to see things go completely upside down on the holiday, I think we’re going to be watching some chalky football.

All six teams that play on Thursday are relatively well-coached, so I don’t see many hiccups happening. The only questionable one is Dan Campbell – who currently has the Lions on a three-game win streak.

It’s boring – but there will be no punt return touchdowns, fumbles to the endzone, or pick-sixes in the cards on Thursday.

The Pick: No +150

Will Any Game Go To Overtime?

Yes +500

No -900

Although I think the game action itself will be chalky, I expect all three games to be relatively competitive (at least to start).

It probably won’t happen in Detroit, but I can see either the Giants/Cowboys game or Patriots/Vikings game going into overtime. They’ll both be tight games that will be won in the fourth quarter, so assuming one could go in to overtime is worth the 5/1 odds.

The Pick: Yes +500

Most Passing Yards on Thanksgiving

Josh Allen +250

Kirk Cousins +300

Dak Prescott +400

Jared Goff +425

Mac Jones +625

Daniel Jones +1000



The easy pick here is Josh Allen. The Bills’ offense is lethal and it’s thanks to Allen’s 2,830 yards and 22 touchdowns in their first 10 games.

But let’s go against the grain here. Detroit has won three straight games – so I’ll take the chance that, at home, they keep moving the ball offensively and allow Jared Goff to sling the rock around the yard to the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and his running backs.

The Pick: Jared Goff +425

Most Rushing Yards on Thanksgiving

Saquon Barkley +350

Dalvin Cook +375

Tony Pollard +500

Rhamondre Stevenson +650

Devin Singletary +750

Jamaal Williams +750

Josh Allen +1200

Ezekiel Elliott +1400

Daniel Jones +2000

Damien Harris +2500

First of all, the fact that Josh Allen has better odds than Ezekiel Elliott here to lead the day in rushing shows how washed Zeke truly is.

I love the value of Rhamondre Stevenson here at +650. New England’s second-year running back leads the Patriots in touches in 2022, and is going to have another heavy workload on Thanksgiving. They’re going to want to pound the rock, and they’ll do it with Stevenson.

The Pick: Rhamondre Stevenson +650

Most Receiving Yards on Thanksgiving

Justin Jefferson +200

Stefon Diggs +350

Amon-Ra St. Brown +500

CeeDee Lamb +600

Jakobi Meyers +1400

Darius Slayton +2000

Michael Gallup +2000

Adam Thielen +2000

TJ Hockenson +2500

Though Goff is the pick for passing yards, I’m going to go to the Bills for the receiving bet.

This may be biased because I’m holding onto a “Diggs 2022 Receiving Yards Leader” ticket at +1600, but I expect a shootout in Detroit on Thursday. Allen finds Diggs all day to the tune of 200+ yards.

The Pick: Stefon Diggs +350

