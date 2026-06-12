A.J. Brown Goes Off at Minicamp, Building Chemistry with Drake Maye | Patriots Daily

FOXBORO – CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to A.J. Brown’s impressive day at Patriots Minicamp, where he caught two TD’s from Drake Maye. They discuss what they’ve seen overall from Maye’s new number 1 wide receiver, as Brown completed his first four practices as a Patriot.

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