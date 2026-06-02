A.J. Brown is Patriots Best Wide Receiver Since Randy Moss

Mike is joined by Pats Interference host and Boston Herald writer Andrew Callahan to talk about the Patriots acquiring A.J. Brown from Philadelphia. The guys discuss the Patriots history of past WRs which leads Andrew to declare that A.J. Brown is the best receiver the Patriots have had since Randy Moss wore the uniform:

“He’s their best receiver since Randy Moss…The A.J. Brown we saw last year, is not gonna be the same one that you see call Foxborough home this season…You’re gonna get that older version of him, 2-3 years ago with the Eagles, where it’s like, there is not a route that he can’t run and win on. There is not a place on the field that he cannot pull away from you or jump over you.”

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