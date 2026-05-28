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All 32 NFL Podcast

A.J. Brown Latest | Patriots OTA Observations | ThiCC Drake Maye | All 32 NFL Podcast

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Mike is joined by John Zannis to discuss a litany of topics, including the potential that the AJ Brown trade is now on pause. That, plus is Christian Gonzalez already holding out? Is Campbell a lock at left tackle? And is the off-field distraction caused by Mike Vrabel no longer an issue?

0:00 – Cold Open

0:35 – Show Open

2:01 – Report: Patriots not willing to give up 1st for A.J. Brown

7:25 – Will A.J. Brown deal still get done?

18:41 – Christian Gonzalez absent for first day of OTAs

27:28 – Will Patriots get deal with Christian Gonzalez done before start of Camp?

29:09 – Prizepicks

31:46 – Mike Vrabel talks about balance between family and football

41:50 – Caleb Lomu plays primarily at RT at OTAs

47:14 – Drake Maye looks to have put on weight

51:39 – Thoughts on Kyle Williams so far this offseason

56:17 – Wrapping up!

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