A.J. Brown Latest | Patriots OTA Observations | ThiCC Drake Maye | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike is joined by John Zannis to discuss a litany of topics, including the potential that the AJ Brown trade is now on pause. That, plus is Christian Gonzalez already holding out? Is Campbell a lock at left tackle? And is the off-field distraction caused by Mike Vrabel no longer an issue?
0:00 – Cold Open
0:35 – Show Open
2:01 – Report: Patriots not willing to give up 1st for A.J. Brown
7:25 – Will A.J. Brown deal still get done?
18:41 – Christian Gonzalez absent for first day of OTAs
27:28 – Will Patriots get deal with Christian Gonzalez done before start of Camp?
29:09 – Prizepicks
31:46 – Mike Vrabel talks about balance between family and football
41:50 – Caleb Lomu plays primarily at RT at OTAs
47:14 – Drake Maye looks to have put on weight
51:39 – Thoughts on Kyle Williams so far this offseason
56:17 – Wrapping up!
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