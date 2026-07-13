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A.J. Brown Must Put up Better Numbers than Stefon Diggs

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

On this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast Mike Giardi is joined by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Andy Hart. The guys discuss what would be considered a good season for A.J. Brown this year with the Patriots and Andy explains why a good season for him is out producing what Stefon Diggs did for the Patriots last season. Mike agrees and mentions what the Patriots signaled by trading for A.J. Brown:

“It was a signal that we don’t think last year was a fluke and that we think we can win the AFC again and that we can win a Super Bowl.”

WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/tPPn4O2xSUI

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