A.J. Brown Must Put up Better Numbers than Stefon Diggs

On this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast Mike Giardi is joined by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Andy Hart. The guys discuss what would be considered a good season for A.J. Brown this year with the Patriots and Andy explains why a good season for him is out producing what Stefon Diggs did for the Patriots last season. Mike agrees and mentions what the Patriots signaled by trading for A.J. Brown:

“It was a signal that we don’t think last year was a fluke and that we think we can win the AFC again and that we can win a Super Bowl.”

.@MikeGiardi on what #Patriots trading for A.J. Brown signaled: “It was a signal that we don’t think last year was a fluke and that we think we can win the AFC again and that we can win a Super Bowl.” NEW All 32 NFL Podcast watch now on @PatriotsCLNS 👇https://t.co/GobhrKOXfO pic.twitter.com/8Va447Thnc — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 10, 2026

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